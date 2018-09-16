The Winnipeg Jets have announced they signed RFA defenceman Josh Morrissey to a two-year contract worth $6.3 million, with an average annual value of $3.1 million.

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED! 🎉#NHLJets have agreed to terms with defenceman Josh Morrissey on a two-year contract worth $6.3 million ($3.15 million AAV).



DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/vceOUXOTR5 pic.twitter.com/aSV2vLbTS0 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 16, 2018

Morrissey, 23, played in 81 regular season games for the Jets last season recording 26 points (7G, 19A) and 47 penalty minutes. He had a goal and an assist in 16 playoff games with Winnipeg. Morrissey also led the club in blocked shots during the regular season (168) and tied for the lead in the playoffs (41).

Morrissey was drafted by the Jets in the first round at 13th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.