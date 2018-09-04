The Winnipeg Jets have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension.

The deal carries an average annual value of $8.25 million for Wheeler, who was slated to hit unrestricted free agency next summer. The contract runs through the 2023-24 season, when Wheeler will be 37.

Wheeler finished eighth in Hart Trophy voting last season after posting a career-high 68 assists and 91 points. He played both on the wing and at centre when Mark Scheifele missed time due to injury.

Contract Breakdown:

2019-20: $10M ($4M signing bonus)

2020-21: $6.5M

2021-22: $10M

2022-23: $6.5M

2023-24: $8.25M

Via TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun

He recorded three goals and 21 points in 17 games during the Jets playoff run to the Western Conference Final.

With his new cap hit, Wheeler is set be the Jets highest-paid player in 2019-20, sitting above Dustin Byfuglien's $7.6 million. Scheifele will be the Jets highest-paid forward this season with a $6.125 million cap hit. Wheeler could see his salary topped, however, when the Jets re-sign Patrik Laine, who will be a restricted free agent next July.

Wheeler has recorded 222 goals and 383 assists in 778 career games.

The 32-year old was drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes in the first round (No. 5 overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. In February 2011, Wheeler was traded from the Boston Bruins with Mark Stuart to the Atlanta Thrashers for Rich Peverley and Boris Valabik. He played one season for the Thrashers before moving with the team to Winnipeg.

He is entering the final season of a six-year contract worth $33.6 million - a $5.6 million AAV.

More details to follow.