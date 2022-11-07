Jets soar up into Top 5 in weekly NHL Power Ranking Four Canadian teams moved by an average of 12 spots compared to last week in our NHL Power Ranking, led by the Winnipeg Jets.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

One month into the National Hockey League season we have major movement among the Canadian teams in our Power Rankings.

Four Canadian teams moved by an average of 12 spots compared to last week – we’ll get to that in a second. First, we have a new leader on our list: the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas leapfrogged Boston into top spot thanks to a 3-0-0 week with wins over the Washington Capitals, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens. In addition to leading the NHL in points percentage, Vegas ranks top three in goal differential, expected goal differential, and off-the-rush scoring chances. The Golden Knights play fast, defend well, and look like the real deal.

Speaking of looking like the real deal, the Winnipeg Jets are our top-ranked Canadian team this week, jumping from 16th to fifth. The Jets picked up wins over the Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks last week.

Through 11 games, Winnipeg has the third lowest goals-against average and sits sixth in penalty kill percentage. Connor Hellebuyck continues to make an average defensive team look great, as the Jets rank 18th in expected goals against. Carter Hart (10.4) is the only goalie with a better goals saved above expected mark than Hellebuyck (7.4).

After dropping two straight games, the Edmonton Oilers slide out of the top five on our list, dropping from fourth to ninth. The Oilers have no problem scoring goals, ranking second on the power play and fourth in goals per game. But the team is below average defensively and in goal.

Edmonton sits 22nd in expected goals against. Defending the slot has been an issue, with the Oilers ranking 25th in passes allowed into the slot and 23rd in shots against from the slot. The Oilers also rank 26th allowing scoring chances off the rush.

In goal, Stuart Skinner has been a pleasant surprise, ranking 10th in goals saved above expected, but Jack Campbell has struggled. Campbell has allowed 7.7 goals above expected which ranks 68th out of 70 goalies.

Campbell’s former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs jumped 12 spots – from 23rd to 11th – this week thanks to three straight wins. The Leafs dismantled the Flyers at home before earning impressive wins against the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.

Auston Matthews did not, in fact, forget how to score goals, notching four in his past four games. The Leafs sit seventh in expected goal differential and will likely continue to move up our list, however, their biggest test of the season will come Tuesday night against the 11-2-0 Golden Knights.

Dropping 10 spots from ninth to 19th is the Calgary Flames. The Flames lost all three games at home last week to the Seattle Kraken, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils.

Goaltending has been inconsistent and Flames fans are wondering when the team’s offensive stars are going to break out. Jonathan Huberdeau has just one goal and five points in 10 games and Elias Lindholm has just six points in 10 games.

The Flames sit middle of the pack in goals per game but rank 22nd in expected goals, 23rd in net-front, inner-slot shots, and 27th in offensive zone puck possession. Calgary’s volume shooting approach has not led to enough meaningful scoring opportunities this season.

Finally, after believing in the underlying numbers of the Senators for a couple of weeks, our model has decided no more. The Sens take the biggest drop of the week, plummeting from seventh to 22nd on our list.

Ottawa has lost five straight games and has taken more penalties than any team in the league. Offensively, the Sens look strong, ranking top 10 in goals, expected goals, rush chances, and inner slot shots. Defensively, it’s a work in progress. Ottawa hasn’t been terrible but are below average in most meaningful key performance areas.

Injuries to Artem Zub and Josh Norris and the recent struggles of the usually steady Anton Forsberg have the Sens sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division. The Senators still rank 12th in expected goal differential so we aren’t giving up on them, but the team needs to string some wins together sooner than later to avoid falling further out of contention.