St. Louis Blues assistant coach Jim Montgomery is likely to fill the Boston Bruins' bench vacancy, according to TSN NHL insider Pierre LeBrun. 

While the Bruins have not finalized a deal yet, LeBrun reports that Montgomery is the front-runner to land the job. 

The 53-year-old has spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Blues after spending two in the Lone Star State as the head coach of the Dallas Stars (2018-19). 

Before entering the NHL, the Montreal, Q.C., native coached the University of Denver Pioneers of the NCAA and the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League. 