Montgomery likely to become Bruins next head coach

St. Louis Blues assistant coach Jim Montgomery is likely to fill the Boston Bruins' bench vacancy, according to TSN NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

All signs point to Jim Montgomery most likely being the next head coach of the Boston Bruins. Nothing is finalized yet, but he's the front-runner to land the job according to sources.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2022

While the Bruins have not finalized a deal yet, LeBrun reports that Montgomery is the front-runner to land the job.

The 53-year-old has spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Blues after spending two in the Lone Star State as the head coach of the Dallas Stars (2018-19).

Before entering the NHL, the Montreal, Q.C., native coached the University of Denver Pioneers of the NCAA and the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League.