Defenceman Justin Schultz will be looking for a new home this off-season after five seasons in Pittsburgh, Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week.

Schultz, 30, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this fall and Rutherford cited the Penguins' cap outlook for not bidding for the blueliner.

“We’ll move on from Justin,” Rutherford said. “He’s going to do better in the marketplace than what he can do here, based on our cap situation.”

Schultz had three goals and 12 points in 46 games with the Penguins during the regular season, averaging 19:53 of ice time. He had one assist in four games during the team's play-in round loss to the Montreal Canadiens while averaging 18:32 of ice time.

A second-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2008, Schultz was traded to the Penguins by the Edmonton Oilers during the 2015-16 season. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the team in 2016 and 2017.

In 482 career games with the Oilers and Penguins, Schultz has 50 goals and 214 points.

The Penguins, who acquired winger Kasperi Kapanen from the Toronto Maple Leafs last week, have a projected $9.1 million in cap space for next season (per CapFriendly) with seven players slated for free agency – including goaltenders Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry.