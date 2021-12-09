How did the Rutherford hiring come together in Vancouver?

Veteran NHL executive Jim Rutherford is the new president of hockey operations for the Vancouver Canucks.

The Hockey Hall of Famer is also taking on the role of interim general manager while leading the search for a permanent replacement to Jim Benning.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Rutherford signed a three-year deal with Vancouver.

"It is time for a new vision and a new leader who will set a path forward for this team," Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini said. "Jim has tremendous experience building and leading winning organizations and I believe he will help build the Vancouver Canucks into a team that can compete for championships again."

The Canucks parted ways with both their general manager Benning and head coach Travis Green on Sunday, hiring Bruce Boudreau as the team's new bench boss on a two-year deal.

Canucks legend Stan Smyl had been serving as interim general manager, with Ryan Johnson working as interim assistant GM. The Canucks said Sunday that Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Doug Jarvis, and Chris Greer were also involved in the day-to-day hockey operations.

Rutherford stepped down as general manager of the Penguins for personal reasons in January.

The 72-year-old joined Pittsburgh in the summer of 2014 and helped the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. He was also general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes when they won their only Stanley Cup in 2006.

"It is an honour to join the Vancouver Canucks and to lead an NHL team in Canada," said Rutherford. "I would like to thank Francesco and the Aquilini family for the opportunity. The Canucks have an exciting young group of players, and I look forward to building a plan that will take this team to the next level and excite Canucks fans everywhere."

Vancouver currently has 17 players signed through next season, accounting for a cap hit of $71.4 million, per CapFriendly. Brock Boeser, who scored his fifth goal of the season Monday as the Canucks won in Boudreau's debut and found the back of the net again in Wednesday's win, is the team's highest-profile pending restricted free agent as he is currently playing out the last of a three-year, $17.625 million contract.