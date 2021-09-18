1h ago
Jays RHP Soria placed on family medical emergency list; RHP Castro recalled
Toronto Blue Jays veteran reliever Joakim Soria has been placed on the family medical emergency list while right-handed pitcher Anthony Castro has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and is active for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
TSN.ca Staff
Soria, a 37-year-old righty who the Jays acquired from Arizona Diamondbacks at the Trade Deadline, has a 7.88 ERA over 10 games in Toronto this season.
Castro, 26, is 1-2 on the season with the Jays with a 5.06 ERA over 23 appearances.