The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Joakim Soria on the 10-day injured list with right middle finger inflammation, the team announced on Wednesday.

The move is retroactive to Aug. 3.

The 37-year-old was acquired by Toronto at the trade deadline and had a 4.30 ERA in 31 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks with six saves.

Soria logged one scoreless inning for Toronto in their 5-2 loss to Cleveland on Monday.

He signed with Arizona in the off-season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal and is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the year.

A two-time All-Star with experience closing, the Blue Jays are Soria's ninth MLB team. He is best known for his time with the Kansas City Royals where he recorded 42 saves in 2008 and 43 in 2010.

Lefty Tayler Saucedo has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for Wednesday's game.