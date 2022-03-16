The San Francisco Giants have signed outfielder Joc Pederson to a one-year, $6 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Pederson, 29, spent last season split between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves where he had a .238 batting average with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs.

The Palo Alto, Calif., native had a batting average of .205 with three home runs and nine RBIs this postseason en route to winning the World Series with the Braves.

Pederson has a career batting average of .232 with 148 home runs and 364 RBIs in 885 games split between the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cubs, and Braves and was an all-star in 2015 with the Dodgers.