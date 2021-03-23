Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant defeated Angela Dale and Peter Van Strien 11-1 in Draw 27 at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship Tuesday to claim first place in Pool A. With the win, Peterman and Gallant’s record improved to 5-1.

Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott also won in Draw 27, defeating Melissa Adams and Alex Robichaud 7-2, to improve to 5-1, but will finish second in Pool A after losing the tiebreaker to Peterman and Gallant.

In other Draw 27 action on Tuesday, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing suffered their first loss at the tournament, falling to Wayne and Kim Tuck in an extra end. Kim and Wayne Tuck won 9-8 to improve their record to 2-4. With the loss, Jones and Laing fell to 5-1, the same record as Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue in Pool B, but will finish first in the pool by virtue of the win in their head-to-head meeting.

In other Pool B action, Laurie St-George and Félix Asselin defeated Bayly and Wade Scoffin 9-2 to improve their record to 4-2. Bayly and Wade Scoffin fell to 0-6 with the loss.

Peterman/Gallant, Sahaidak/Lott, Jones/Laing, Kerri Einarson/Brad Gushue, Laura Walker/Kirk Muyres, Emma Miskew/Ryan Fry, Danielle Schmiemman/John Morris and Lisa Weagle/John Epping have already claimed eight of the 12 playoff spots with the last four to be decided on Tuesday.



