Joe Maddon’s run as Chicago Cubs manager is over.

Maddon, who led the team to their first World Series title since 1908, will not return next season, President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein told reporters Sunday. Maddon has led the Cubs to a record of 84-77 this season, with one game remaining.

Theo and Joe chatted over wine last night. They both agreed that “change is good,” as Maddon just said. The Cubs will have a new manager in 2020. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 29, 2019

Maddon took over on the north side of Chicago to begin the 2015 season and immediately guided the club to an increase of 24 wins. But his best moment came the year after as he led his 103-win team to their first world title in more than 100 years, beating the Cleveland Indians in seven games.

Maddon’s Cubs returned to the playoffs in each of the (two or three) seasons after that, capping one of the most successful runs in team history. He also led the team to a winning record in each of his five seasons.

Prior to his time in the Windy City, Maddon managed the Tampa Bay Rays from 2006 to 2014, reaching the World Series with the Rays for the first time in franchise history in 2008.

The 65-year-old also served as interim skipper of the Anaheim Angels on two occasions (1996, 1999).