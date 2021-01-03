Thornton to play LW with Matthews, Marner

Up Next

Up Next

Marner, Matthews excited to play on line with 'Jumbo' Joe

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Sunday that Joe Thornton will begin training camp on the left wing with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Sheldon Keefe said Joe Thornton will start on left wing with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 3, 2021

A long-time centre, Thornton signed a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Leafs in the off-season.

He had seven goals and 24 assists in 70 games last season for the San Jose Sharks.

Meanwhile, Keefe said the Leafs would start with the remaining forward lines:

Thornton-Matthews-Marner

Vesey-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Hyman

Toronto finished at 36-25-9 last season but lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Stanley Cup Playoff qualifying round.