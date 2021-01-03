Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Sunday that Joe Thornton will begin training camp on the left wing with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

A long-time centre, Thornton signed a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Leafs in the off-season.

He had seven goals and 24 assists in 70 games last season for the San Jose Sharks.

Meanwhile, Keefe said the Leafs would start with the remaining forward lines:

Thornton-Matthews-Marner
Vesey-Tavares-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Hyman

Toronto finished at 36-25-9 last season but lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Stanley Cup Playoff qualifying round.