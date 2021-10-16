WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Willis had five saves and Nashville played D.C. United to a 0-0 tie Saturday night.

Willis has an MLS-leading 13 shutouts this season.

Nashville’s last three road games have ended in scoreless draws, the sixth, seventh and eighth away clean sheets this season. With three away matches left this season, Nashville (11-3-15) is one away from the MLS record for road shutouts in a single regular season, set by the Los Angeles Galaxy (9) in 2010.

D.C. United (12-12-5) had its four-game home win streak snapped.