It appears the Montreal Canadiens will be without Joel Armia for some time.

Head coach Claude Julien confirmed that Armia has been diagnosed with a concussion following a hit from Tyler Myers in Thursday night's 7-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Claude Julien confirme qu'Armia souffre d'une commotion cérébrale, et indique que Byron serait évalué au jour le jour.



Claude Julien confirms that Armia has suffered a concussion, and says that Byron will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 22, 2021

"It's a loss for us right now." Julien said, "I didn't like the hit from Myers. He didn't see it coming. It's an elbow that seemed high."

Myers was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a check to the head of Armia.

The play occurred late in the third period with the Canadiens already ahead 6-3.

Armia scored twice and assisted on both of Tyler Toffoli's goals in the contest. The four-point effort was the first of Armia's career.

The 27-year-old has two goals and five points in five games this season.

Julien also announced that Paul Byron will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis with a foot injury.