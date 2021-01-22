27m ago
Armia suffers concussion after hit from Myers
It appears the Montreal Canadiens will be without Joel Armia for some time. Head coach Claude Julien confirmed that Armia has been diagnosed with a concussion following a hit from Tyler Myers in Thursday night's 7-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
TSN.ca Staff
"It's a loss for us right now." Julien said, "I didn't like the hit from Myers. He didn't see it coming. It's an elbow that seemed high."
Myers was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a check to the head of Armia.
The play occurred late in the third period with the Canadiens already ahead 6-3.
Armia scored twice and assisted on both of Tyler Toffoli's goals in the contest. The four-point effort was the first of Armia's career.
The 27-year-old has two goals and five points in five games this season.
Julien also announced that Paul Byron will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis with a foot injury.