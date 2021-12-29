Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers expects Joel Embiid to return for Tuesday night's matchup with the Toronto Raptors, tweets TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Doc Rivers expects Joel Embiid (who is listed as probable after missing Philly's last game with a sore back) to play vs the Raptors tonight. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 29, 2020

Embiid missed Philadelphia's last game because of a sore back and was listed as probable on the injury report Tuesday.

He did not dress in Philly's 24-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday but scored 27 points in just over 30 minutes of action in Saturday's win over the New York Knicks.

He is averaging 28 points per game in two games so far this season.