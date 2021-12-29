Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers expects Joel Embiid to return for Tuesday night's matchup with the Toronto Raptors, tweets TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Embiid missed Philadelphia's last game because of a sore back and was listed as probable on the injury report Tuesday.

He did not dress in Philly's 24-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday but scored 27 points in just over 30 minutes of action in Saturday's win over the New York Knicks.

He is averaging 28 points per game in two games so far this season. 