The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid $15,000 for public criticism of officials, the President of League operations Byron Spruell announced on Monday.

Embiid made the remarks following the Sixers' 110-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their first-round series on Saturday. Following Game 4, the MVP candidate was seen mockingly applauding referee Ed Malloy as the 76ers left the court.

"Well, I'm gonna take my own advice and not complain about fouls," Embiid said on Saturday. "But, like I was doing at the end of the game [with the clapping], they did a great job. I admire the job that they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight, and they got it done. So, congrats to them."

When asked if that "job" was to make sure there was a Game 5, Embiid said, "I don't know. ... But you can figure it out. But they did a great job.

"Like I said, I'm gonna take my own advice and not complain about it. I guess, next game, if they're not gonna call it, I'm gonna be even more aggressive offensively and defensively. If they want to give them, like, fouls or if they want to call, really, no fouls, I've really got to make them earn them and really be physical."

The 76ers lead the Raptors 3-1 with a chance to close the series on Monday night.