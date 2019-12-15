Farabee to have hearing for hit on Perreault

McLennan: Farabee will be 'called to the carpet' for 'terrible' hit on Perreault

Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee will have a hearing on Monday for interference on Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault during Sunday night's loss.

Perreault was forced to leave Sunday's game and did not return after taking a high hit from Farabee in the second period. After Perreault got rid of the puck in the corner, he was rocked by a high hit from Farabee, who received a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Teammates Andrew Copp and Nathan Beaulieu helped Perreault off the ice.

Philadelphia’s Joel Farabee will have a hearing tomorrow for Interference on Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 16, 2019

Post game Paul Maurice says that Mathieu Perreault is moving around and will be evaluated again tomorrow. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) December 16, 2019

After the game, Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Perreault was moving around and will be evaluated again on Monday.

Winnipeg went on to win the matchup 7-3 after strong offensive outings from Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele.

In 33 games so far this season, the 31-year-old Perreault has six goals and six assists for 12 points.

The Jets will be back in action Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.