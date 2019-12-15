2h ago
Farabee to have hearing for hit on Perreault
Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee will have a hearing on Monday for interference on Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault during Sunday night's loss.
TSN.ca Staff
Perreault was forced to leave Sunday's game and did not return after taking a high hit from Farabee in the second period. After Perreault got rid of the puck in the corner, he was rocked by a high hit from Farabee, who received a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Teammates Andrew Copp and Nathan Beaulieu helped Perreault off the ice.
After the game, Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Perreault was moving around and will be evaluated again on Monday.
Winnipeg went on to win the matchup 7-3 after strong offensive outings from Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele.
In 33 games so far this season, the 31-year-old Perreault has six goals and six assists for 12 points.
The Jets will be back in action Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.