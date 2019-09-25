Edmonton Oilers defenceman Joel Persson left Tuesday's matchup with the Arizona Coyotes early in the second period with an upper-body injury according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

He recorded two shots on goal in 7:04 of ice time before exiting. Edmonton went on to lose the game 4-2.

Rishaug notes that Persson was in the hunt for the right side spot next to Oscar Klefbom on the second pairing. There is no word yet on the severity of his injury.

Meanwhile, the Oilers announced after the loss that defenceman Evan Bouchard and goaltender Shane Starrett have been assigned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. That leaves the club with 31 players in camp, including two goalies, 10 defencemen and 19 forwards.

The Oilers will begin the regular season against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 2.