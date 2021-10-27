Joel Quenneville is sticking to his remarks.

The former Chicago Blackhawks head coach and current bench boss of the Florida Panthers told reporters on Wednesday that he stands by a statement he made in the summer regarding allegations of sexual assault made by a former player against then-Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

While Jenner & Block's investigation into the claim revealed that Quenneville was privy to a May 23, 2010 meeting in which the allegations against Aldrich were spoken about among senior management, the 63-year-old stands by his July 13 statement.

“I first learned of these allegations through the media earlier this summer,” Quenneville said in the July statement made through the Panthers. “I have contacted the Blackhawks organization to let them know I will support and participate in the independent review. Out of respect for all those involved, I won’t comment further while this matter is before the courts.”

Reporter asks Quenneville if he still stands by the statement he put out in July that he had first learned of the allegations earlier this summer. The report directly contradicts that, with multiple people saying Q was informed in 2010.



Q: "I do but I can't comment" — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) October 27, 2021

Asked whether he remains behind the statement on Wednesday during a scrum ahead of a game against the Boston Bruins, Quenneville answered, "I do, but I can't comment."

Quenneville added that he will not speak on the matter anymore until he meets with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday. He will travel to New York to meet with the commissioner at the league office.

In the wake of the findings on Tuesday, Bettman announced his intentions to meet with both Quenneville and then-Blackhawks assistant general manager and current Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, two of the attendees at the May 23 meeting mentioned in the report.

On Tuesday, Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman stepped down and the team announced that all senior management from the 2010 season are no longer with the club.

Quenneville was fired by the Blackhawks midway through his 10th season as coach in 2018. With the Blackhawks, Quenneville coached the team to three Stanley Cups in a six-year period from 2010 to 2015.

Having also coached the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche, Quenneville is in his third season with the Panthers. His 962 career victories as a coach are second all-time behind only Scotty Bowman's 1,244.