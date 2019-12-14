Daccord stands tall in Belleville's win over the Marlies

TORONTO — Joey Daccord stopped 34-of-35 shots, while Jordan Szwarz added an empty-net goal and an assist to help lift the Belleville Senators past the Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Sunday in the American Hockey League.

Joseph LaBate, Erik Brannstrom and Drake Batherson also recorded goals for Belleville (16-9-1), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.

Kenny Agostino was the lone goal scorer for the Marlies (17-6-3), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Senators forward Rudolf Balcers extended his franchise best point-streak to 12 games with an assist on Batherson's goal.

Marlies goaltender Joseph Woll made 14 saves in defeat.

Toronto converted just 1-of-9 power-play opportunities, while Belleville went 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.