New York Mets left-hander Joe Lucchesi's second opinion on his injured elbow confirmed that he will need Tommy John surgery, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Lucchesi will have the procedure Thursday, ending his 2021 season.

The 28-year-old pitched 5.1 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals last Friday but was placed on the injured list the next day because of elbow inflammation.

He was 1-4 with a 4.46 ERA in 11 appearances prior to being sidelined.

Meanwhile, DiComo reports that outfielder Michael Conforto is coming off the injured list Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves after being sidelined for more than six weeks because of a strained right hamstring.