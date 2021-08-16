1h ago
Reds' Votto reaches 2,000 hits
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto reached 2,000 hits in his MLB career with a seventh-inning single in Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs.
TSN.ca Staff
Votto, 37, becomes the second Canadian to reach the milestone. Larry Walker was the first Canadian to achieve the feat.
He is the sixth Reds players in MLB history to reach 2,000 hits following Pete Rose, Barry Larkin, Dave Concepcion, Bid McPhee, and Johnny Bench.
More to come.