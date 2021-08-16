Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto reached 2,000 hits in his MLB career with a seventh-inning single in Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Joey Votto is the 6th @Reds player to reach 2,000 hits (Rose, Larkin, Concepcion, McPhee, Bench). — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 17, 2021

Votto, 37, becomes the second Canadian to reach the milestone. Larry Walker was the first Canadian to achieve the feat.

He is the sixth Reds players in MLB history to reach 2,000 hits following Pete Rose, Barry Larkin, Dave Concepcion, Bid McPhee, and Johnny Bench.

