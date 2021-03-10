GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has tested positive for COIVID-19 and has been put on the injured list for an indefinite period, a team spokesman said Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Votto has played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season he hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.

The Reds open the regular season April 1.

