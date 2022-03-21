Johan Larsson is on his way to the Washington Capitals.

The team acquired the 29-year-old forward from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston. The Coyotes will retain 50 per cent of Larsson's salary.

Larsson was in his second season with the Coyotes and appeared in 29 games in 2021-2022, scoring six goals and adding nine assists.

Larsson was placed on injured reserve on Feb. 8 after undergoing sports hernia surgery and has been out of action since.

A second-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2010, Larsson made his NHL debut in 2013. Weeks later, the Wild traded Larsson to the Buffalo Sabres as part of the package to acquire Jason Pominville.

After seven seasons with the Sabres, Larsson signed with the Coyotes as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

Internationally, the native of Lau, Sweden has represented the Tre Kronor on a number of occasions, including as part of gold medal-winning squads at the 2012 World Junior Hockey Championships in Alberta and at the 2018 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Denmark.

Larsson is in the final year of a two-year, $2.8 million deal and will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.