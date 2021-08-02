The Toronto Blue Jays have traded right-handed pitcher John Axford to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations, the team announced on Monday.

Axford, 38, hasn't pitched in the majors since 2018 but joined the Blue Jays organization on June 20 when he signed a minor-league deal.

Axford has logged 11.2 innings in the minors since signing, striking out 15 batters while giving up just one earned run.

The Simcoe, Ont. native began his career in Milwaukee where he recorded 106 of his 144 career saves in five seasons with a 3.35 ERA.

Axford has appeared in 543 games over his 10 seasons in Major League Baseball, sporting a 3.87 ERA.

Before signing with the Blue Jays this year, Axford was part of Canada's team at an Olympic qualifying tournament in Florida. Canada failed to qualify for the Olympics.​