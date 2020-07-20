NEW YORK — John Carlson of the Washington Capitals, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators are the finalists for the 2019-20 Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top defenceman.

Carlson helped the Capitals to a first-place finish in the Metropolitan Division for a fifth consecutive season by leading all NHL defencemen in scoring with 75 points (15 goals, 60 assists) in 69 games.

The 30-year-old native of Natick, Mass., is a Norris finalist for the first time.

Hedman ranked third among defencemen in scoring with 55 points (11 goals, 44 assists) in 66 games, marking his fourth consecutive season with at least 40 assists and 50 points. During the Lightning's 23-2-1 run from Dec. 23 through Feb. 17, Hedman posted an even-or-plus rating in 22 of the 26 games (plus-29 in all) and played an average of 25 minutes 43 seconds per contest.

The 29-year-old Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, native is the first Norris Trophy finalist in four consecutive seasons since countryman Nicklas Lidstrom with the Detroit Red Wings was selected from 2005-06 through 2008-09. Hedman became the first Lightning player to capture Norris honours in 2017-18.

Josi led the Predators in scoring with 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists) in 69 games, joining Carlson as the only defenceman to top his club in points this season. Josi's 65 points set a franchise record for defencemen, surpassing the 61 he had recorded in 2015-16, and his 16 goals marked a career high.

The 30-year-old Nashville captain from Bern, Switzerland, native is a first-time Norris Trophy finalist and is vying to become the first winner in Predators history.