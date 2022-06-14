Gibson says he's happy to be in Anaheim, has not requested trade

Could John Gibson be on the move out of Anaheim?

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson told Eric Stephens of The Athletic that he has not asked for a trade.

Rumours have swirled about Gibson's availability and a report from Monday indicated he had informed the Ducks of his desire to be dealt.

“All of the rumors that I got in a call from [my agent Kurt Overhardt] yesterday are false because I haven’t had a conversation with anybody there,” Gibson told Stephens. “None of that is true.”

He reiterated that he was not seeking a trade and says he is "happy" to be in Anaheim, adding that rumours don't get to him much.

"It doesn't really bother me," Gibson added. "I wanted to let it be known that it's not true. When I signed my extension in Anaheim however many years ago, I said I'd be honoured to play in the same city and be part of the same organization my whole career. I still have all my intentions on doing that."

The 28-year-old has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with the Ducks organization and played in 56 games in 2021-22, posting a goals-against average of 3.19 and a save percentage of .904.

The Ducks missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season this year and have not made it past the first round since reaching the Western Conference Final in 2017.

The Pittsburgh native is set to enter the fourth year of an eight-year, $51.2 million deal that carries a cap hit of $6.4 million. He also had a 10-team no-trade clause that went into effect last summer.

For his career, Gibson owns a record of 166-148-51 with a goals-against average of 2.67 and a save percentage of .915.