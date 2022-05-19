Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes has signed a two-year contract extension, general manager David Poile announced on Thursday.

Hynes, 47, replaced Peter Laviolette during the 2019-20 season and has remained as head coach ever since.

Hynes, who previously spent five seasons as head coach of the New Jersey Devils, is 92-64-10 overall with Nashville.

The Predators went 45-30-7 in 2021-22 and finished fifth in the Central Division.

Nashville was swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs.