Toronto Maple Leafs forwards John Tavares and Ondrej Kase were absent practice on Tuesday and are listed as game-time decisions for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Holl will return to the lineup; Dermott is the confirmed scratch tomorrow



Jack Campbell starts against the Flyers

Tavares, 31, has seven goals and six assists in 13 games this season. He scored the team's only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Kase, 26, has registered one goal and one assist in 13 games this season, his first with the Maple Leafs.