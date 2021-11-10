Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares didn't take part in the team’s pre-game warmup Wednesday night and will not be in the lineup against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to TSN Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters.



Tavares, 31, was injured during Monday's 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

John Tavares is NOT on the ice for Leafs warm-up @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 11, 2021

Alexander Kerfoot is expected to replace Tavares on the Leafs’ second line and Kirill Semyonov will make his NHL debut on the team's fourth line.



Tavares has seven goals and 13 points in 13 games so far this season.