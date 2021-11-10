1h ago
Leafs' Tavares scratched vs. Flyers
Forward John Tavares didn't take part in the Maple Leafs pre-game warm up and is out against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to TSN Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares didn't take part in the team’s pre-game warmup Wednesday night and will not be in the lineup against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to TSN Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters.
Tavares, 31, was injured during Monday's 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Alexander Kerfoot is expected to replace Tavares on the Leafs’ second line and Kirill Semyonov will make his NHL debut on the team's fourth line.
Tavares has seven goals and 13 points in 13 games so far this season.