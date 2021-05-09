John Tortorella's time in Columbus is over.

NEWS: #CBJ and head coach John Tortorella have mutually agreed to part ways.



Tortorella is the winningest coach in team history, guiding the club to a 227-166-54 record (.568 points percentage) in 447 games over 6 seasons.https://t.co/KmK2cwJzUd — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) May 9, 2021

The Blue Jackets announced Sunday that Tortorella and the team have mutually agreed to part ways.

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported late Saturday night the 62-year-old is choosing to move on when his contract expires this offseason.

"After discussion and consideration of the future direction of the team, Jarmo and I have come to a mutual agreement to part ways. I'd like to thank the Columbus Blue Jackets organization for the opportunity to coach this team and live in the great Columbus-area. It has been a privilege to work with the players, coaches and hockey operations staff, which is one of the best in the League. Also, I want to thank the CBJ fans and the community for the support they've given the team and for the work of the CBJ family in support of the community," Tortorella said in a news release.

"Torts and I have had numerous conversations throughout the season, and we have agreed that the time is right for both he and club to go our separate ways. He is a great coach and his accomplishments with our club over the past six seasons speak for themselves. He has played an integral role in our success since his arrival, and we are extremely grateful for his passion and commitment to the Blue Jackets and our city. He was the right coach at the right time and helped us establish a standard that we will carry forward," general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in the same release.

The Blue Jackets failed to make the playoffs this season and tied for last in the Central Division with the Detroit Red Wings.

Tortorella is the winningest coach in Blue Jackets history. In six season with Columbus, he went 226-166-42 and made the playoffs four times.

He coached the Blue Jackets to their first playoff series win in franchise history in 2019, sweeping the No. 1 seed and Presidents Trophy winner Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

The Boston native was hired on October 15, 2015, replacing Todd Richards after the Blue Jackets went 0-7 to start the season. He won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in 2016-17.

Tortorella won the Stanley Cup as head coach of the Lightning in 2004 and has two Jack Adams Awards. He is the first American-born coach to reach 500 NHL wins. ​