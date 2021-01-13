According to Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, forward Pierre-Luc Dubois wants out.

"Yeah, he wants out," Tortorella told 'Rothman and Ice' on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus. "He spoke to the team, as we do here. It's a little bit different than [forward Artemi Panarin] and [goalie Sergei Bobrovsky] were. This is a 22-year-old kid. It doesn't happen that often, so he has been honest with the group. I wish he was a little bit more honest as far as reasons why. I still haven't really gotten to that, but I think he needs to speak on that. I won't."

Dubois, 22, led the Blue Jackets with 49 points in 70 games last season and had 10 points in 10 playoff games. He recently signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Columbus on Dec. 31 as a restricted free agent.

"[Dubois] has had a good camp, but it's a short leash with me as far as this is concerned," Tortorella said. "He needs to continue to do the things to help this team win and be the best teammate he can be, or I'm not sure where it goes. It's a situation and we'll go to it day by day."

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen has not said whether the team would move Dubois, the third overall pick from the 2016 NHL Draft.

In 234 career NHL regular season games, Dubois has 65 goals and 158 points and 19 points in 26 playoff games.

The Blue Jackets kick off their season on Thursday against the Nashville Predators.