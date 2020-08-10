Tortorella on Keefe: 'I want to support him and his staff'

Less than 24 hours after the Columbus Blue Jackets eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs from playoff contention in their qualifier series, Jackets head coach John Tortorella showed his support for Maple Leafs' rookie bench boss Sheldon Keefe.

Keefe and the Maple Leafs received criticism after failing to advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the lower-seeded Blue Jackets and were unable to score a single goal in Game 5.

Tortorella began his news conference on Monday coming to the aid of Keefe, saying he "can’t get over people ripping Sheldon Keefe and his staff. Some of the things I saw and read last night…some of the things he’s criticized for are beyond me. I want to support him and his staff."

Keefe, 39, coached the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies from 2015 to 2019 before taking over for the fired Mike Babcock on the Leafs in November of this season. He posted a 27-15-5 over 47 games in his first season of coaching in the NHL.

Columbus will now battle the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round of the playoffs, a rematch of last year's series when they shocked the No. 1 ranked Lightning with a four-game sweep.