John Tortorella wasn’t happy after Columbus’ shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Late in overtime, the Blackhawks were called for too many men, giving Columbus a power play. However, Tortorella and his team saw extra time come off the clock following the whistle.

“The whistle is blown at 19.2 on the clock,” Tortorella said during his post-game press conference, “For some reason the clock run down a second and a tenth to 18.1. Whatever reason, I have no g--damn idea.”

Columbus did everything they could to get the refs to check the clock, but nothing changed. “So instead of resetting the clock, we have them tell our captain ‘we’re not going to do it.’ Toronto doesn’t step in, refs don’t do their freaking job and now we lose a game and we lose our goalie,” added Tortorella.

Columbus would go on to score what appeared to be the game-winning goal, but time had just expired and the goal didn't count.

With the goal not counting, the teams went to a shootout where Chicago picked up the win. To make matters worse, Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo appeared to have been injured and left following the second shooter.

“So the chain of events,” Tortorella added, “If it was done right, we don’t lose our goalie, we win the hockey game.”

“So all this g--damn technology, right?” Tortorella said, "The technology and getting things right… the stubbornness tonight, by the officials and by the league and by Toronto, however it’s supposed to g--damn work, screw us.”

The 61-year-old didn’t not take questions following his comments.

Following the loss, Columbus has a 17-14-8 record, and sit seventh in the Metropolitan Division.