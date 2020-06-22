If the NBA is able to restart its season late next month at Disney World in Orlando, Washington Wizards point guard John Wall wouldn't mind having a new big man on board.

Wall told ESPN's Marc Spears last week that he wants to see his former teammate from Kentucky, DeMarcus Cousins, on the Wizards.

"Oh, you know I'm trying to push for that," Wall said, before adding he isn't sure if Cousins would be ready to play this summer. "I've been on that for like five years."

"I'm like 'bro, be smart, take your time to get all the way healthy so you can show these people what you're all about,'" Wall said. "I want him to focus on that and get back to the Boogie that he was."

Cousins is currently a free agent while working his way back from an ACL tear he sustained over last summer while working out. It's the third major injury in four years for Cousins, who also dealt with quad and Achilles tendon issues. He signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer but did not appear in a game before being released.

Meanwhile, Wall is also working his way back from major injury and is unlikely to play this summer after missing the last 18 months.

The Wizards had a record of 24-40 at the time of the NBA's pausing on March 11.