Offence has been hard to come by through two games between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars, with each team's starter giving up just one goal in the series.

After the Flames won Game 1 1-0, the Stars bounced back with a 2-0 win on Thursday to tie the series at 1-1.

"I think we're fine," Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau said of his team's limited offensive output. "Just was a defensive game like last game. They got the one tonight, and obviously the empty-netter. We had plenty of chances to put the puck in the net and we didn't tonight. That's the bottom line."

The Flames outshout the Stars 29-23 on Thursday, with Gaudreau crediting Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger for being the difference in Game 2.

"I thought we had plenty of scoring chances tonight," Gaudreau added. "Their goalie played well. Couple 2-on-1s, breakaway. I thought we did a good job in their own zone. We've just got to score, got to bear down and put the puck in the net, starting with myself."

In-season addition Tyler Toffoli said losing a game on home ice has not changed the mindset for Calgary, who had already set a goal of sweeping Games 3 and 4 in Dallas.

"It's playoff hockey," Toffoli said. "It's not easy to score goals in the first place, let alone playing a team like this who plays extremely defensive. We've got to find a way and kind of dig deep.

"Our goal was to go into Dallas and win two games anyways. It doesn't really change our mindset, I don't think. We have to go there and be prepared to play in Game 3 and just try to take control of the series again."

Oettinger has stopped 55 of the 56 shots he's face through two games, though Flames head coach Darryl Sutter challenged his team to take shots in higher-percentage areas when the series continues.

"We had a lot (of shots) from the outside I think from our top guys," Sutter said. "They've got to be more around the goalie."

Game 3 will take place Saturday in Dallas.