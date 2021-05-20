1h ago
Gaudreau open to extension with Flames
Forward Johnny Gaudreau said at his end of season availability Thursday he is open to signing an extension with the Calgary Flames.
TSN.ca Staff
Gaudreau would be 'very willing' to sign extension with Flames this summer
Forward Johnny Gaudreau said at his end of season availability Thursday he is open to signing an extension with the Calgary Flames.
Gaudreau said he loves the city and organization, and that it is up to team management and ownership to see if he is a long-term fit, per TSN's Salim Valji.
Gaudreau has one year remaining on a six-year, $40.5 million deal he signed ahead of the 2016-17 season. He will carry a $6.75 million cap hit next season.
The 27-year-old had 19 goals and 30 assists in 56 games for the Flames this season.