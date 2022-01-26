6m ago
Join the Conversation: Bell Let's Talk Blog
Bell Let’s Talk Day 2022 is today and everyone is invited to join the Canadian conversation that’s leading the world in confronting the stigma around mental illness and sharing ideas to move mental health forward. Keep up to date with today's conversation with TSN.ca.'s Bell Let's Talk blog.
Senators Community Foundation, forward Nick Paul launch "Points by Paul"
Bell will donate more towards mental health initiatives in Canada by contributing 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, social media video view and use of our Facebook frame or Snapchat lens. Keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for ourselves and each other.
Click HERE, for the current tally of overall interactions. Keep up to date with today's conversation with TSN.ca.'s Bell Let's Talk blog.
Saroya Tinker plays for the PHF’s Toronto Six. She’s also a Yale grad, an artist and a mentor to Black female hockey players. All while dealing with an eating disorder and depression.
TSN joins the conversation