Bell Let’s Talk Day 2022 is today and everyone is invited to join the Canadian conversation that’s leading the world in confronting the stigma around mental illness and sharing ideas to move mental health forward.

Bell will donate more towards mental health initiatives in Canada by contributing 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, social media video view and use of our Facebook frame or Snapchat lens. Keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for ourselves and each other.

Keep up to date with today's conversation with TSN.ca.'s Bell Let's Talk blog.

Saroya Tinker plays for the PHF’s Toronto Six. She’s also a Yale grad, an artist and a mentor to Black female hockey players. All while dealing with an eating disorder and depression.

Naked - A TSN Original on Saroya Tinker Saroya Tinker plays defence for the Toronto Six of the Premiere Hockey Federation. She’s also a Yale graduate, an artist and a mentor to Black female hockey players. She has her own Foundation as well. At 23, it’s an impressive resume and she’s done it all this while dealing with an eating disorder and depression. She finds therapy in her artwork and is able to tie it in with her body image issues by painting female nudes to celebrate all body types.

TSN joins the conversation

It’s Let’s Talk Day.



For every view of the official Bell Let’s Talk Day video, and every applicable text, call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk , Bell will donate an additional 5¢ to Canadian mental health initiatives.



I’m glad you sought help, Blain. Taking the first step is the most difficult.#BellLetsTalk https://t.co/aCAvJ16NUY — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 26, 2022

Some of my favourite charities who directly or indirectly help those who suffer from mental health issues:@CMHA_NTL@TrueNorthAid@KidsHelpPhone@WoundWarriorCA@_danslarue



Please be kind and listen to those whose wounds aren’t visible.#BellLetsTalk — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 26, 2022

