1h ago
Jokerit Helsinki, Dinamo Riga withdraw from KHL
The KHL confirmed Monday that Jokerit Helsinki and Dinamo Riga will not return to the league for the 2022-23 season. Jokerit, based in Finland, withdrew from the league's playoffs in February following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Riga, the league's lone Latvian-based team, missed the postseason.
TSN.ca Staff
The KHL confirmed Tuesday that Jokerit Helsinki and Dinamo Riga will not return to the league for the 2022-23 season.
Jokerit, based in Finland, withdrew from the league's playoffs in February following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Riga, the league's lone Latvian-based team, missed the postseason.
The KHL said it will move forward with 22 teams, three of which are based outside of Russia - Barys Nur-Sultan of Kazakhstan, Kunlun Red Star of China and Belarus' Dinamo Minsk.
More details to follow.