The KHL confirmed Tuesday that Jokerit Helsinki and Dinamo Riga will not return to the league for the 2022-23 season.

Jokerit, based in Finland, withdrew from the league's playoffs in February following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Riga, the league's lone Latvian-based team, missed the postseason.

The KHL said it will move forward with 22 teams, three of which are based outside of Russia - Barys Nur-Sultan of Kazakhstan, Kunlun Red Star of China and Belarus' Dinamo Minsk.

More details to follow.