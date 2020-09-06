Steven Stamkos will not be hitting the ice during the Eastern Conference Final, Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper announced on Sunday.

Cooper added that he will update that status of Stamkos if something changes.

The 30-year-old was deemed unfit to practice in early August as he dealt with a lower-body injury.

"Injuries are unpredictable, and if there’s somebody that’s working harder than him, I have not seen it in trying to get back," Cooper said on Aug, 7. "He’s rehabbing. Our staff has been working with him on a daily basis, and in situations like this you never know."

He has yet to play for the Lightning during the NHL Return to Play.

Stamkos had 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 points before the NHL paused its season on March 12.

Tampa Bay will open the Eastern Conference Final Monday night when they take on the New York Islanders.