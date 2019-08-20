It appears that Antonio Brown's helmet saga could be over.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told the media on Tuesday that Brown took part in the day's practice with a certified helmet and that the star wide receiver told him that he's "all in".

Antonio Brown practiced today - with a certified helmet, per Jon Gruden. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2019

Gruden on Antonio Brown: “Yeah he’s all in, that’s what he said.” Says Brown practiced today with a “certified helmet.” #Raiders — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 20, 2019

Brown, who was acquired by the Raiders this past off-season and then subsequently signed a three-year deal with the team worth a reported $50 million, had skipped practices as he worked to find a helmet that he was comfortable using and one that met the safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA. Brown lost a grievance last week while seeking to continue use the Schutt Air Advantage helmet, which he has worn throughout his career, and it was reported on Monday that the receiver had filed a second grievance related to the helmet.