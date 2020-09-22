5m ago
Gruden, Payton fined for mask violations
The National Football League is fining both teams and head coaches from Monday Night Football for mask violations.
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton have each been fined $100K for failing to properly wear face coverings on the sideline of the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Saints. Both teams will also be fined $250K.
The NFL has now fined five head coaches and teams a total of $1.75 million for mask violations in Week 2.