The National Football League is fining both teams and head coaches from Monday Night Football for mask violations.

The NFL is fining the #Saints and #Raiders $250,000 each and coaches Sean Payton and Jon Gruden $100,000 each for failing to properly wear face coverings in the bench area Monday night, per source.



That brings the total to $1.75 million in total fines for violations in Week 2. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton have each been fined $100K for failing to properly wear face coverings on the sideline of the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Saints. Both teams will also be fined $250K.

The NFL has now fined five head coaches and teams a total of $1.75 million for mask violations in Week 2.