P Ryan told he will not be offered contract by Roughriders

Veteran punter Jon Ryan has been told by the Saskatchewan Roughriders that he will not be offered a new contract, ending his two-season run with the team.

The Regina, Saskatchewan native returned to the CFL with his hometown team in 2019, after spending 12 years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

The 40-year-old appeared in 28 games over two seasons for the Roughriders and punted the ball 169 times.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Ryan spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He was a member of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII winning team.