Jonas Valanciunas is sticking around the Big Easy.

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed the 29-year-old centre to a two-year, $30.1 million extension, his agency told ESPN.

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed on a two-year extension worth $30.1 million, his agents Aaron Mintz, Mitch Nathan and Drew Morrison of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN.



Valanciunas is now committed to the Pelicans for $44.1M over the next three seasons. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 20, 2021

A native of Utena, Lithuania, Valanciunas was acquired by the Pelicans in the summer in a trade that saw Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe head to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Valanciunas appeared in 62 games for the Grizzlies last season, 17.1 points on .592 shooting, a career-high 12.5 boards and 1.8 assists over 28.3 minutes a night.

The fifth overall selection of the 2011 NBA Draft, Valanciunas spent the past two-plus seasons with the Grizzlies after playing his first five-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

The Pelicans open up their 2021-2022 campaign on Wednesday night at home to the Philadelphia 76ers.