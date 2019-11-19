Jonas Valanciunas declined to say Sunday whether he's disappointed in the Toronto Raptors decision not to give championship rings to him, Delon Wright and CJ Miles after they were traded last season.

"It's their decision, they made a decision, and took care, right? I'm thinking about Grizzlies now, right?" Valanciunas told reporters.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster told the Toronto Sun on Saturday that the team would not be giving rings to the former players, who were all traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in February for Marc Gasol.

“It’s not an easy decision,” Webster said, “but, to be honest, I think it’s standard. I mean, we did our homework, we talked to teams and I think, I don’t remember, there was maybe one scenario where a team offered one. I think it was Anderson Varejao in Golden State, but I think it was a really unique circumstance.”

The Sun indicated that both management and the players were involved in the decision regarding who would receive a championship ring. Webster added that there were no plans to let any of the players that would not be getting rings know in advance.

“No. I mean, you could easily start that and then where does it stop, right?” he said. “They are no right lines here so I think it just kind of it is what it is.”

Valanciunas appeared in 470 games with the Raptors over seven seasons and averaged 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He was selected in the first round, fifth overall, of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Raptors.

Wright was a member of the Raptors for four seasons and appeared in 172 games, averaging 6.7 points and 2.3 assists per game. The Raptors selected him with the 20th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.

Miles signed with the Raptors in 2017 and spent parts of two seasons with the team. He played in 110 games with the team and averaged 8.3 points per game.