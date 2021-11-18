The Milwaukee Brewers have signed former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jonathan Davis to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, reports Tom Haudricourt of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

#Brewers sign RHP Jason Alexander, RHP Trevor Kelley and OF Jonathan Davis to minor league deals with invites to spring training. — Tom (@Haudricourt) November 18, 2021

The 29-year-old Davis spent parts of four seasons with the Blue Jays before being selected off waivers by the New York Yankees in August.

He finished his 2021 season hitting .126 with one home run and four RBI in 103 plate appearances over 64 combined games with Toronto and New York.

For his career, the speedy outfielder has a batting average of .171 with four homers in 134 games.