Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday’s game after getting hit in the head with a puck earlier in the contest.

The 26-year-old has gone to the hospital for further evaluation, the team announced.

Drouin was struck by a shot from Brett Kulak in the first period as he went to the net, he immediately left the ice and went to the dressing room.

He played 2:27 before leaving Tuesday’s game.