Canadiens' Drouin taken to hospital after getting hit in head by puck

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday’s game after getting hit in the head with a puck earlier in the contest.

The 26-year-old has gone to the hospital for further evaluation, the team announced.

Jonathan Drouin ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir. Il a quitté pour l’hôpital pour y subir une évaluation approfondie.



Jonathan Drouin will not return to the game. He went to the hospital for further evaluation. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 3, 2021

Drouin was struck by a shot from Brett Kulak in the first period as he went to the net, he immediately left the ice and went to the dressing room.

He played 2:27 before leaving Tuesday’s game.