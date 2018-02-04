PENTICTON, B.C. — Manitoba's Jennifer Jones has won the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the sixth time in her career.

Jones beat Wild Card Kerri Einarson 8-6 on Sunday in the title draw at the Canadian women's curling championship.

Jones, the Olympic champion from the Sochi 2014 Games, won her first national title in 2005.

Einarson defeated Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault 12-9 in Sunday morning's semifinal to book her spot in the late afternoon title match against Jones.

Jones earned her spot in the final by beating Einarson Saturday night in the 1-2 Page playoff.

Einarson made it into the Scotties by beating Chelsea Carey's Calgary rink in the play-in game on Day 1 of the tournament.