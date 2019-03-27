The Dallas Cowboys and two-time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence have been discussing a new contract for Lawrence for some time now, but a deal has yet to materialize.

Stephen Jones, who is one of the Cowboys’ highest-ranking and is also the son of the team's owner, Jerry Jones, said the following about the Cowboys current contract discussions with Lawrence, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

“We’re motivated to get something done & hopefully at some point we’ll get some momentum going. Right now, the best way to describe it is we’re at an impasse. We’re apart. But certainly optimistic. ... We’ll continue to chop wood.”

As of right now, the 26-year-old Lawrence is set to play the 2019 season under the franchise tag, his second straight season doing so with the Cowboys. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 season.

Lawrence recorded 64 tackles along with 10.5 sacks and an interception last season. He has spent his entire six-year career with the Cowboys after being drafted by the team in the second round (34th overall) of the 2014 draft.