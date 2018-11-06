Jason Garrett's job is safe, at least until the end of the season.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave a clear answer when asked after Monday's loss to the Tennessee Titans if there was a chance he could make an in-season change at head coach.

"No," Jones replied, shutting down rumours surrounding Garrett's future.

Monday’s loss dropped the Cowboys to 3-5 this season, two games back of the Washington Redskins for first in the NFC East. Jones said the blame for the team's record should be shouldered by more than just Garrett.

"I think we realize we have eight games to go, we've got a long way to go in this season," Jones said, per ESPN. "We want to play better than we played tonight, so I certainly think each individual and coach and front-office person is going to have to do better, including me."

The Cowboys were shutout in the second half of Monday's 28-14 loss, which was their first game since acquiring receiver Amari Cooper for a first-round pick. Cooper led the Cowboys with five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown against the Titans.

Jones fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander during the team's bye week, and was also asked about the job security of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan on Monday night.

"I'm not anticipating any more coaching changes," Jones responded on Linehan.

Jones had hoped the move to acquire Cooper and move on from Alexander would spark the Cowboys on Monday night.

"I very candidly didn't see this coming," Jones said. "I thought we would be sitting here with a positive result. This is a surprise to me and is a setback. Now when you're halfway through the season, losing a ballgame in the NFL, if that causes you to be deterred or to not think that there's a future ahead of you, then you've picked the wrong world to operate in. That's not the life we've chosen."

He said he struggled to take optimism away from the loss, in which the Cowboys managed 297 yards of total offence.

"I don't like the way we played tonight," Jones said. "Had we played a lot better tonight and had the loss, then I would be more positive about that. We've got to play better. We're not in anything if we don't play better. We have to play better. We did not play good for whatever reason after that first spurt of energy in the early part of the game.

"We just didn't play very well."

The Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in a key matchup for the NFC East race.